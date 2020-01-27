Weekend Wows and Woes: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia Amaze, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Are a Bore!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making every outfit count even on the most boring day is a rare vibe to ace. While their fashion stylists carefully put together looks that can strike a chord or be a disaster. Nonetheless, their fashion tidings make up for a cool look book to browse. The weekend is never off for these fashionable celebrities and here we capture all that was a wow and woe for them! The weekend style shenanigans saw Priyanka Chopra pull off a slinky satin dress, Sonam Kapoor was a vision in royal blue ensemble while Tamannaah Bhatia made the dazzling purple hue work to the T and Ananya Panday was a vision to behold in red. Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor's style vibes were uninspiring, tepid and boring!

Here is a closer look.

Priyanka Chopra

Styled by Mimi Cutttell for Pre-Grammys 2020, Priyanka flaunted her svelte frame in a Nicolas Jebran satin gown with textured hair and a bronzed makeup. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Nicolas Jebran (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam flaunted a Dice Kayek ensemble with boots by Bottega Veneta, jewellery by Ivi, blue-toned eyelids, nude pink lips and wavy hair. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem Is Like Sunshine on a Cloudy Day, All the Way From Paris!

Sonam Kapoor in Dice Kayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Ananya flaunted a crimson red embellished dress by Kresha Bajaj with textured wavy hair and nude makeup. Ananya Panday Goes From Chic in Stripes to Ethereal in Ethnic in the Blink of an Eye!

Ananya Panday in Kresha Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannah flaunted separates from Zara with wavy hair and subtle makeup. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

Tamannaah Bhatia in Zara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani

Styled by Mohit Rai, Disha promoted Malang wearing Tadashi Shoji green-toned draped dress with strappy lace-up stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup. A stereotypical style, we wish Disha breaks the monotony of the cleavage showing, short numbers for once.

Disha Patani in Tadashi Shoji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddh sported a Celia Kritharioti yellow-pink color-blocked shimmery fringed dress with metallic stilettos, sleek shiny hair and subtle makeup. Let's just say that this wasn't a look in Shraddha's style let at all! Shraddha Kapoor Gives You a Splendid Party Vibe to Steal With a Little Red Dress!

Shraddha Kapoor in Celia Kritharioti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity wardrobe inspirations.