When Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif Winked and Weaved Some Ivory Magic With Their Sarees! View Pics

Ivory Saree Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saree, the ethereal traditional weave constitutes an inseparable part of an Indian woman's wardrobe. Heirloom or designer, sarees in a myriad of colours beckon to the senses. Bollywood beauties never fail to astound us with their style switches. While western ensembles are dazzling, the humble six-yard with its affable charm even has International designers swooning over. Additionally, in the globalized fashion scene, the saree retains its distinct vibe and is versatile as contemporary ideas are often infused. But there is something quaint about the ivory sarees that is slowly but steadily making a place in our hearts. We have the Bollywood ladies like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria to thank for their recent style shenanigans with the subtle ivory saree. The tinsel town beauties play muse to some of the most feted designer creations and model them with their resplendent charm. Bollywood beauties up the style quotient once in a while and when they do, they unfailingly inspire us to drape the Indian elegant saree! Sashaying such contemporary sarees, tinsel town beauties that went on to dazzle us will inspire you to invest in an ivory-toned saree!

As the saree-fever seems to have gripped the tinsel town with a bevvy of beauties flaunting sarees with an enviable well-toned body and aplomb on the red carpet. We love how white family of white, off-white, pale grey, cream, silver and palest pastels are trans-seasonal and are increasingly becoming essential trappings of the sartorial assemblages of Indian women and celebrities alike. With a plethora of contemporary designs, here is a curated look book of how these beauties are absolutely pushing the saree envelope to the hilt.

Deepika Padukone

For Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash, Deepika stunned in an ivory shimmery saree by Sabyasachi teamed with a sleeveless shimmery blouse. Statement earrings, a chic low hairdo and a subtle makeup with defined eyes and matte nude lips. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Are Casually Giving Out #CoupleGoals While In Quarantine!

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

For the Masterclass at Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, Priyanka who was styled by Ami Patel chose an Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla creation – an ivory Badla saree, exquisitely hand-embroidered in mukaish and sequins to form a spectacular geometric jaali along with floral gold zardozi borders. A strapless blouse coupled with a chic updo with loose strands of hair, subtle makeup and a necklace rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Pet Are 'Staying At Home' And So Should You!

Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

For Umang 2020 festivities, Katrina who was styled by Tanya Ghavri chose a mirror work embellished saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse. Delicate drop earrings, subtle glam and wavy hair completed her look. Katrina Kaif Does a Mini Tutorial On 'How To Wash Dishes' As She Gives Mandatory Off To Her House-help.

Katrina Kaif in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu

For Lokmat Style Awards, Taapsee who was styled by Devki Bhat chose a customised Falguni and Shane Peacock intricately embellished saree with a matching choker long and puff-sleeved blouse. Statement earrings by Rajesh Tulsani, an updo and subtle makeup completed her look. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Taapsee Pannu in Falguni and Shane Peacock (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

For Armaan Jain's roka ceremony, Tara who was styled by Maneka Hairsinghani chose an ivory chikankari and Bharti mukaish detailed saree with a gold marori border by Anjul Bhandari. Earrings by Roopq Vohra, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in her Polka Dots Bikini on the Cover of Global Spa Magazine.

Tara Sutaria in Anjul Bhandari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Richa Chadha

For Umang 2020, Richa who was styled by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley chose a gold motif embellished white saree from Sanjay Garg's label, Raw Mango. Jewellery by Ahilya, a potli bag from Love To Bag teamed with a flower-adorned updo and subtle glam completed her look.

Richa Chadha in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur

For Lokmat Style Awards, Amyra who was styled by Aastha Sharma chose an intricately embroidered Sunaina Khera saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, jewellery by Diamantina, side-swept wavy hair and subtle glam.

Amyra Dastur in Sunaina Khera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go ahead, get yourself a splendid ivory saree and flaunt it like a diva!