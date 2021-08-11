Here comes yet another powerful outing by the lady of the hour! Kiara Advani picked yet another stunning attire for her promotional outing and we are sold. The girl is certainly on a roll when it comes to her promotional style file for Shershaah promotions and we are smitten by all her choices. With the help of her ace stylist, Eka Lakhani, Kiara is able to strut in style while also winning our hearts, one outfit at a time. After sizzling in a classic Manish Malhotra saree, she settled for a powerful white pantsuit and that was a damn good choice. Yo or Hell No? Mrunal Thakur's Black Organza Saree By Picchika.

Kiara's power dressing was all about a white pantsuit from the house of Amit Aggarwal. She paired her outfit with a lacy bralette and matching strappy heels. With chunky jewellery and hair styled in beach waves, she completed her look further. Blushed cheeks, nude eye makeup, brick red lips and kohled eyes accentuated her look to the next level. While Kiara had earlier picked a tangerine pantsuit for one of her appearances, she nailed yet another attempt and we expected nothing else from her. Yo or Hell No? Jacqueline Fernandez's Denim Dress By Balmain.

Kiara Advani for Shershaah Promotions

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay, it's no brainer that we are head over heels in love with her choice and she certainly nailed it to the T for us. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or think she could have picked something better? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below. te

