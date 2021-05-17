Malaika Arora's back to shooting and you know what that means. The yummy mummy of Bollywood is currently judging Super Dancer, chapter 4 and is busy making some ravishing appearances for the same. After wooing our hearts in a classic red Atelier Zuhra dress, Mala picked something more traditional but fun for her next appearance. Strutting in style, she chose a blingy saree from the house of Manish Malhotra and looked stunning as always. Her look was conceptualised by ace stylist, Mohit Rai. Yo or Hell No? Diana Penty's Pink Lehenga Choli by Ritu Kumar.

Rai took to his Instagram account to share details and pictures of her new look and yes, they were worth all your time. Malaika paired her look with a delicate diamond necklace and ear studs which gelled in well with her outfit. The outfit itself was so prominent, anything else in exaggeration would have probably ruined its overall look. She kept her makeup extremely subtle with dark lips to break her otherwise monotonous look. Soft, loose wavy hair completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The styling clearly scored high on our meter and the outfit too grabbed some extra brownie points. While we are certainly in favour of it, what are your thoughts about the same? Are you equally mesmerised or think it's loud for your taste? Drop in your answers on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

