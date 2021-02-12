Radhika Madan never ceases to stir up a sassy storm with her one-of-a-kind arsenal that she has crafted with varied stylists. Easy chic styles are right up to her alley but so are experimental ones. She goes on to give humble homegrown labels a worthy shout out too. She had us rooting for her with her small screen endeavour of the demure Ishaani in Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi. She went on to shine on the silver screen with Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Angrezi Medium. She is also a trained dancer and maybe a quintessential outsider but is intent on making a mark with her exceptional on-screen presence. For her BFF's wedding, Radhika Madan went on to rake up a seriously stunning and compelling style play. A Falguni and Shane Peacock pink embellished lehenga was adorned with a maang tika, statement earrings, a low bun and a resplendent glam of link tinted eyelids, pink lips and mildly blushed cheeks. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love,a romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh with Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

