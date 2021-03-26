She is all set to dip her toes into the OTT waters with The Family Man Season 2. The promotions for the same saw Samantha fly down to Mumbai and stun in a melange of modest styles. Sustainable chic and also redefining simplicity, Samantha teamed up with her go-to fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julkalker. Having grasped Samantha's thriving mood of effortless charm every single time, the stylist gave us yet another style to love. This time, a pair of beige toned trousers worth Rs.10,500 were teamed with a tie detailing top in high neck and subtle stripes featuring shirt worth Rs.6,500 were from the homegrown label, The Notebook. A pair of gold toned studs, textured updo and subtle makeup of matte lips, delicately lined eyes accompanied. She completed the look with matching toned footwear. When Samantha Akkineni Aced High Fashion in a Chrome Orange Dress Worth Rs. 10,500!

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amazon Prime Video's web series The Family Man featuring Manoj anoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency alongside Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The second season sees Samantha as Raji.

The Family Man, an espionage action thriller web series has been created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar. The season 2 streams from 12 February this year.

