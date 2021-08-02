Yuvika Chaudhary is an inspirational figure for many. She made her entry into Bollywood with Om Shanti Om (2007) and has also done a few regional films. However, she made noise when she walked with Nach Baliye 9 trophy with hubby Prince Narula. Another point to note is that Yuvika is also a fashion stunner. A scroll through her Instagram portfolio and hardly there’s a miss and messy situation. She loves to tap on the trends when it comes to style and that’s what we love about her. She gives a very girl-next-door vibe when she dresses up. Himesh Reshammiya Throwback! From Deepika Padukone to Yuvika Chaudhary – 5 Actresses Who Appeared in Composer's Debut Album Aap Kaa Surroor (Watch Videos).

From neon, athleisure, dramatic, sparkly, ethic wear to even basics, Yuvika’s wardrobe has almost everything that’s in vogue. And as the beauty rings in her 38th birthday today (August 2), we would like to highlight some of her best styles that need your attention now. Well, you can also take cues from them. So, let’s get started. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Yuvika Chaudhary, Who Looked Cuter In This Red Floral Dress?

Dramatic Top...We Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Athleisure Kick!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Black Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Glittery Style Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

The Daring Neon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Floral Is Always In!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Hottie In Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Your Highness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

That’s it, guys! The above ones are some of Yuvika’s modest and fab style shenanigans. In a nutshell, her fashion ranges from simple, street-y to chic. Here’s wishing the lady a very happy birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

