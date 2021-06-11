Love or hate his melodies, but singer Himesh Reshammiya has a massive fan base. On June 11, he dropped a track titled Surroor 2021, and since then has been trending for all good reasons. However, his latest melody is a redux version of his biggest hit. It is basically from his debut album Aap Kaa Surroor that has been loved by fans across the globe. Well, the main USP about his album is that every song has a leading actress in it. While Surroor 2021 sees Uditi Singh, there have been many prominent faces who have been part of his Surroor earlier. And so, let's take a look at his Aap Ka Surroor album and the girls who featured in the same. Surroor 2021: Himesh Reshammiya Brings Back the Redux Version of His Biggest Hit, Now Starring Uditi Singh (Watch Video).

Debut Song - Tera Suroor Starring Minissha Lamba!

Naam Hai Tera Featuring Deepika Padukone!

Samjho Na Kuch Toh Starring Sonal Chauhan!

I Love You Sayyoni Featuring Candice Boucher!

Wada Tainu With Yuvika Chaudhary!

And The Latest Surroor 2021 Starring Uditi Singh!

To be honest, some of the songs, even we weren't aware of and thanks to google we also got to know that Deepika actually was part of Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Ka Surroor album. With this, it means that the singer's hit album has currently six songs. So, which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

