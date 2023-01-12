Former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik celebrates his birthday on January 12. Zayn was a contestant in the British singing reality show, The X-Factor, post which he became a member of the all-boys band. Like a true Capricorn, Malik is ambitious, determined and strong. And we must add, extremely fashionable. Zayn's red carpet appearances are dapper, to say the least, and while ogling at his looks is obvious, getting charmed by them time and again is what we do. Zayn Malik Croons One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ Song in Instagram Video, Fans Go Gaga Over This 'Surprise Gift' From British Singer!

There have been so many times when we have discussed Zayn Malik's red carpet-looks. However, this time we won't be focussing much on that. Instead, we'll be elaborating on his street style and revealing just how hot and happening it is. Malik's personal sense of styling is very funky. He likes his jackets and loud, printed t-shirts and with his signature crew cut, he makes them look even more desirable. The Pillowtalk singer will rarely disappoint you with his choice of attire and if cool fashion is your forte, he's the name that you must follow. It’s Zayn Malik’s Birthday! Fans Share The Singer’s Photos And Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Him On Twitter.

To prove our point and elaborate it further, let's have a look at his street style, one outing at a time.

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Zayn Malik!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).