Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Share on Her 295th Birth Anniversary

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ahilyabai Holkar, the Queen of Indore is one of the significant women contributors to the history of India. She was the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom. Just a year into being crowned as the queen of the Malwa region, she led armies in battles to protect it. Born on 31 May 1725, today marks the 295th anniversary of the brave queen. The day of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti is mostly marked by people of Indore. They bow their respects to their past queen, talk and remember of her struggles and send across messages to convey the same. Since she was a queen of the Marathi kingdom, people look for messages in Marathi. On this day, we have got you a nice collection of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2020 Messages in Marathi, along with images, quotes and greetings. All of these are for free download online so you can share them with your friends and family.

Ahliyabai Holkar other than being a great queen, was also a pioneer in building Hindu temples and Dharamshalas in not just Indore but throughout the country. She led the development of Indore from a small village to a prosperous and beautiful city. She also built forts and roads in Malwa, sponsored festivals and gave donations. A woman of modern times she was remembered as a golden age in Indore's history. So it is no surprise, that her birth anniversary is a celebration in the region. Take a look at some of the beautiful messages and images which you can send for Ahliyabai Holkar's 295th anniversary.

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti Chya Hardik Shubbheccha

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2020 Chya Hardik Shubbheccha

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2020 Chya Saglyanna Hardik Shubbheccha

Ahliyabai Holkar Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Happy Ahliyabai Holkar Jayanti 2020

You can download the above images and send them across on WhatsApp or share on Facebook, Twitter and other social sites in rememberance of the queen. Read through chapters of history or related videos to communicate and teach children about her work and struggles for the nation. We hope our messages and images help you to send greetings of the day.