Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, celebrated annually on April 14, holds profound significance in India's history, honoring the legacy of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion for social justice. This year, as we commemorate his 134th birth anniversary, it's essential to understand the implications of this day, particularly concerning the sale and consumption of alcohol across the country. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 is observed as a 'Dry Day' in many regions, meaning the sale of alcoholic beverages is restricted or entirely prohibited in bars, liquor stores and restaurants. However, the enforcement and specifics of this prohibition can vary significantly between different states and union territories in India. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Legacy.

In Delhi, for instance, the Lieutenant Governor has declared April 14 as a holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings to honor Ambedkar's legacy. While this declaration ensures a day off for government employees, it does not automatically impose restrictions on alcohol sales. The determination of 'Dry Days' in Delhi is typically influenced by various factors including the nature of the establishment and the specific occasion being observed. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Rangoli Designs: Simple yet Meaningful Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Spirit of Equality and Social Justice on Bhim Jayanti (Watch Videos).

For example, during the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, Delhi has designated five dry days including Good Friday (April 18), Mahavir Jayanti (April 21) and Buddha Purnima (May 12), during which liquor outlets are mandated to remain closed. However, Ambedkar Jayanti is not among these specified dry days. Therefore, in Delhi, alcohol is expected to be available for sale in bars, liquor stores and restaurants on April 14, 2025.

It's important to note that the concept of 'Dry Days' is not uniform across all of India. The sale and consumption of alcohol are governed by state laws, leading to variations in regulations. States like Bihar, Gujarat, Mizoram and Nagaland have implemented total or partial prohibition, affecting the availability of alcohol year-round including on special occasions like Ambedkar Jayanti. In contrast, other states may impose temporary restrictions on specific days deemed significant such as religious festivals or national holidays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).