BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 is on April 14. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Dr Babasahed Ambedkar and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti celebration is usually brought in by organising grand processions across India, but especially in Nagpur, Mumbai and other key areas where followers of Dr Ambedkar air aplenty. On this occasion, people also share Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 wishes and Bhim Jayanti messages, Ambedkar Jayanti greetings, BR Ambedkar HD images and wallpapers, inspirational quotes and sayings with family and friends.

The celebration of BR Ambedkar Jayanti is also marked as Equality Day as Dr Ambedkar worked tirelessly to bring social reforms, end casteist practices in India and promote equal opportunities for all - irrespective of their religion, caste or gender. The celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti is especially grand at DeekshaBhoomi in Nagpur and Chaitanya Bhoomi in Mumbai. Deeksha Bhoom is the location where Dr BR Ambedkar with his 4,00,000 followers, mainly Dalits, embraced Buddhism on Ashoka Vijaya Dashami on 14 October 1956.

The celebration in Mumbai is conducted at Chaitanya Bhoomi - which is a Buddhist chaitya and the cremation place of BR Ambedkar. As we prepare to celebrate BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, here are some Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Ambedkar Jayanti greetings, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 images and wallpapers with family and friends.

Ambedkar Jayanti is marked as a public holiday in over 25 states and union territories in India. The celebration of Babasaheb’s birthday as a public observance was first started on 14 April 1928 in Pune, by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, who was an Ambedkarite and social activist. We hope that Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 helps you to learn more about Dr Ambedkar, his contribution to India’s growth and his thoughts and ideologies on equality that are instrumental in building a better tomorrow.

