American Family Day aims to acknowledge the importance of family. In particular, this day honours the ties, blood or otherwise, that formed the cornerstone of a person's existence. American Family Day discourages gift-giving, unlike other holidays, unless your present is the gift of time. The purpose of this day was to emphasise the importance of cherishing in-person family ties.

American Family Day 2023 Date

American Family Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in August. American Family Day 2023 will be observed on August 6.

American Family Day History

Many societies have historically been patriarchal. Women were given a little bit more freedom than before during the Roman era, but they were still unable to run their own affairs. Family structures changed as a result of the Industrial Revolution, while some historians contend that this transition had already started prior to this time.

American Family Day was first established in Arizona in 1977 as a one-day proclamation that John Makkai, an Arizonan, successfully lobbied into law. For the first year, Governor Raul Castro signed the proclamation. The proclamation was ratified into Arizona law the following year, in 1978, by the state's new governor, Bruce Babbitt, and has stayed there ever since.

American Family Day Significance

In the fast-paced world, people are moving away from their families. They do not get time to see or meet each other in person. American Family Day aims to bridge this gap and encourages people to meet their family members in person. All you need to do is spend the day engaging in an activity you choose with your family. You can watch films, have a BBQ or go on a picnic. All of it is up to you. The purpose of this holiday is to enjoy the limited amount of time you have with your loved ones.

