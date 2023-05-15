Happy Family Day 2023! International Day of Families, also known as World Family Day or simply, Family Day, is observed annually on May 15. This year, International Day of Families 2023 falls on Monday. As the day emphasises and reflects the importance and value of families, here's a collection of beautiful messages and greetings to share with the members of your family. The list includes Happy Family Day 2023 greetings, Happy Family Day 2023 wishes, Happy Family Day 2023 images, International Day of Families images, International Day of Families 2023 HD wallpapers, World Family Day 2023 messages and more to celebrate the special day.

Happy Family Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

Happy International Day of Families (File Image)

Happy Family Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

International Day of Families 2023 (File Image)

Happy Family Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

International Day of Families 2023 (File Image)

Happy Family Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

Happy Family Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)