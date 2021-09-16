Ganpati is here and it is also time for us to bid Bappa farewell aka Ganesh Visarjan. Lord Ganesh festival starts from the Chaturthi of Bhadrapada month and continues till Anant Chaturdashi of the same month. Ganesh Janmotsav, celebrated for ten days, has great significance. We all know it is difficult to let Bappa go as the pomp of the Ganesh festival is not unknown in India. During this auspicious festival, Ganesh Ji pandals are decorated across the country and idols are installed in homes. But just as the installation of Ganpati is done by proper rules and regulations, the immersion as well is done carefully. Ganesh Visarjan 2021 dos and don'ts are easy to follow and if followed correctly they can bring good luck in life. Ganpati Visarjan 2021 Dates: Know All the Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa and Anant Chaturdashi.

On the Chaturthi of Bhadrapada month, Shukla Paksha, Siddhi Vinayak fast is completed with devotion and gaiety. The pomp of this festival is visible all around as this ten-day long festival brings in happiness and hope. The preparations for the immersion of Ganesh Ji have started. On the day Lord Ganesha worshiped and things dear to Ganesha are offered to him. After keeping Ganesh ji in the house for 10 days, Bappa is given farewell with devotion on the 11th day. The ten-day-long Ganesh festival comes to an end on this day and as this does, we have for you some of the best Ganesh Visarjan 2021 dos and don'ts: Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Messages in Marathi: Greetings, Slogans, SMS, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes To Bid Goodbye to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi.

You should immerse Lord Ganesha according to the number of days you have resolved to establish Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Before immersing Lord Ganesha, you should worship Lord Ganesha in the same way as you have been doing since Ganesh Chaturthi.

Do not offer Tulsi to Shri Ganesh.

Those who do not wear Janeu should worship Shri Ganesha only with Puran mantras.

Morning time is best for worshiping Shri Ganesh, but you must worship Shri Ganesh for three times on the day aka morning, afternoon and evening.

All types of flowers except Tulsi can be offered to Shri Ganesh.

Offer vermilion, ghee lamp (diya) and modak.

If it is not possible to worship at all three times, then worship Shri Ganesha with full rituals in the morning itself.

The ritualistic worship of Ganeshotsav from consecration to immersion follows a special ritual including vedic and mythological mantras. Pitra Paksha is also starting from this day. There is a tradition of immersing Ganesh ji on Anant Chaturdashi as well and getting the blessings of Ganesh ji brings happiness and prosperity in the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).