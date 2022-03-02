Ash Wednesday is observed 46 days before Easter Sunday and it marks the beginning of Lent. This year Ash Wednesday 2022 will be observed on March 2. Ash Wednesday is commonly observed with ashes and fasting. In the modern Roman Catholic Church, the ashes obtained by burning the palms used on the previous Palm Sunday are applied in the shape of a cross on the forehead of each worshipper on this day. As you celebrate Ash Wednesday 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Quotes and Images that you can send to one and all to wish them on this day. Ash Wednesday 2022: Date, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the First Day of Lent by Christians Worldwide.

The people who fast on this day are supposed to consume only one full meal and no meat. Eastern orthodox churches begin Lent on a Monday and therefore they do not observe Ash Wednesday. It is a day of penitential prayer and fasting. As you observe Ash Wednesday by praying and fasting, here are some quotes and images that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them on Ash Wednesday. Lent 2022 Start Date in Calendar: From Ash Wednesday To Easter Sunday, Here's a List of Important Days And Dates of The Catholic Holy Week.

Here are Quotes and Images that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish them on Ash Wednesday 2022.

Ash Wednesday 2022 Saying Reads: Time to Reflect and Share Our Thanks, For This Is The Time That We Remember the Greatest Sacrifice!

Ash Wednesday Message Reads: On the Occasion of Ash Wednesday, Let Us Pray, Let Us Fast and Let Us Learn to Be More Generous.

Status Reads: Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.

HD Wallpaper Reads: May Your Ash Wednesday Be a Time Of Reflection and Promise.

The palm ashes that worshippers apply on their forehead symbolise the dust from which God made us all. As the priest applies ashes to a worshipper’s forehead, he says Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return. Ashes also symbolise grief. The grief that we have sinned and caused division from God.

