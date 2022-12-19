Ashfaqullah Khan’s death anniversary is observed every year on December 19. He was sentenced to death by hanging on December 19, 1927, at the Faizabad Jail. Ashfaqullah Khan was considered a martyr for the cause of India’s independence. He was given a death sentence for the Kakori case along with Bismil, Lahiri and Roshan. He was the co-founder of the Hindustan Republic Association, which after their death, was renamed as Hindustan Socialist Republic Association and began officially espousing socialist and Marxist ideologies. As you observe Ashfaqullah Khan’s death anniversary in 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, messages and sayings on this day. Ashfaqullah Khan Birth Anniversary 2022: Nation Pays Tribute to Revolutionary Freedom Fighter on His 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Ashfaqullah was the youngest among his five siblings and was born on October 22, 1900, in the Shahjahanpur district of the United Provinces Shafiq Ullah Khan and Mazharunissa. He met Ram Prasad Bismil, a revolutionary involved in the Mainpuri conspiracy, through a friend. He soon became closely tied to him and joined him in activities related to non-cooperation, the Swaraj Party and the Hindustan Republican Association. Lenin and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia strongly inspired him. Here are Ashfaqullah Khan's death anniversary 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and messages. Facts About Freedom Fighter and Revolutionary of Kakori Conspiracy.

Ashfaqullah Khan Death Anniversary 2022 Images

Photo Credits: File Image

Quote Reads: "Only for The Love of Our Country I Suffer so Much." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Photo Credits: File Image

Quote Reads: "Weep Not Children, Weep Not Elders; I am Immortal! I am Immortal!" - Ashfaqulla Khan

Ashfaqulla Khan Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: "Khoon Se Khelenge Holi Agar Vatan Mushkil Main Hai." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Ashfaqulla Khan's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Jaunga Khali Magar Yeh Dard Saath hi Jaayega, Jaane Kis Din Hindostan Azzad Watan Kehlayega." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Ashfaqulla Khan's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Kas li Kamar Ab to Kuch Karke Dikhaenge, Azaad hi ho Lenge, Ya Sar hi Kata Denge" - Ashfaqulla Khan

Ashfaqullah was also a poet and wrote several striking quotes about his love for India. He was hanged to death at the very young age of 27 years. He prayed for economic and socio-cultural equality in an independent India even during his last days before his martyrdom.

