Pola is a traditional Thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to highlight the importance of bulls and oxen in agriculture and farming activities. This annual festival is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Telangana to honour and express gratitude to bulls and oxen. The Pola festival falls on the day of the Pithori Amavasya, i.e. the new moon day, in the month of Shravana. This year, Pola 2025 falls on Saturday, August 23, 2025. During Pola, farmers don't work their bulls in the farmland, and the day is a school holiday in the rural parts of Maharashtra. Bail Pola Wishes and Greetings: Share Messages, Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to the Worship of Cattle.

Pola 2025 Date

Pola 2025 falls on Saturday, August 23.

Pola Celebrations

On this day, farmers bathe, decorate, and paint their bulls with colourful ornaments, garlands, and cloth and their horns are often polished or painted. In preparation for the festival, bulls are washed and massaged with oils and are decorated with shawls, bells, and flowers; their horns are coloured, with new reins and ropes. Bach Baras 2025 Date in August: Recite Bach Baras Vrat Katha on Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha Dwadashi? Know Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance and Traditions Related to Hindu Festival.

The decorated bulls and oxen are walked in procession to the village field accompanied by music and dancing. The first bullock to go out is an old bullock with a wooden frame (called makhar) tied on its horns. This bullock is made to break a toran, a rope of mango leaves stretched between two posts, and is followed by all the other cattle in the village.

Pola Significance

Pola holds great religious significance for farmers across Maharashtra. This day is dedicated to bulls and oxen, who play an important role in agriculture and farming activities. The Pola festival symbolises the deep bond between farmers and their animals, highlighting respect for nature and gratitude for those who help sustain livelihood.

Bail Pola is more than just a festival; it is a heartfelt tribute to the bulls and oxen who form the backbone of traditional farming communities. By honouring these animals with rituals, decorations and prayers, farmers not only express gratitude but also strengthen the bond between humans and nature. The festival continues to remind us of the vital role livestock plays in agriculture and the deep-rooted traditions that keep rural culture alive.

