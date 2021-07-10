Islamabad/Dubai, July 10: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in Pakistan, Bangldesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will gather this evening to sight the new moon. The sighting of crescent moon, if happens, will mark the beginning of Zul Hijjah, the last month of Islamic lunar calendar. In addition, the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Ul Azha) festival in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE. Catch live news updates on Bakra Eid moon sighting (chand raat) in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE here. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

Bakra Eid is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah month. Currently, Zul Qadah month is ongoing. In the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins when the crescent moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. The 29th day is also known as chant raat because attempt to see the moon or chand is made on this day. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Today marks the 29th of Zul Qadah in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE. If the moon is sighted this evening, Zul Hijjah month will begin from tomorrow, July 11, and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Zul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Zul Hijjah will start from July 12. In this case, Eid Ul Azha will fall on July 21 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Eid Ul Azha is likely to fall on July 21. There are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10, it has said. Stay here for live updates on Eid al-Adha moon sighting 2021 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE.