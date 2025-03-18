Sheetala Ashtami is an auspicious Hindu occasion that honours Goddess Sheetala, the Goddess of healing and disease prevention, particularly associated with curing smallpox, chickenpox, and other infectious diseases. The day of Sheetala Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year, Sheetala Ashtami falls on Saturday, March 22. According to drikpanchang, the Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat is from 07:08 am to 19:15 pm and will last for a duration of 12 hours and 7 minutes. Happy Basoda Wishes and Sheetala Ashtami Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Sheetala Ashtami is more popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Ashtami tithi begins at 06:53 on March 22, 2025, and ends at 07:53 on March 23, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about the Sheetala Ashtami 2025 date, Sheetala Ashtami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Sheetala Mata. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Sheetala Ashtami 2025 Date

Sheetala Ashtami 2025 falls on Saturday, March 22.

Sheetala Ashtami 2025 Timings

The Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat is from 07:08 am to 19:15 pm.

It will last for a duration of 12 hours and 7 minutes.

The Ashtami tithi begins at 06:53 on March 22, 2025, and ends at 07:53 on March 23, 2025.

Sheetala Ashtami Significance

Sheetala Ashtami is an auspicious day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Sheetala. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the goddess for protection from diseases and seek her blessings for good health. Basoda Puja is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi. Basoda is also known as Sheetala Ashtami and usually falls after eight days of Holi, but many people observe it on the first Monday or Friday after Holi.

According to Basoda, families don't light fires for cooking. Hence, most families cook one day before and consume stale food on the day of Sheetala Ashtami. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc., and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

