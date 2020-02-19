Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Quotes in Marathi: Here Are Some Powerful Saying by the Great Maratha Warrior on His 390th Birth Anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Image used for representational purpose only)

Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or birth anniversary is celebrated on February 19. The occasion, which is also known as Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti, is celebrated with much enthusiasm and zeal in Maharashtra. Apart from massive festivities in Maharashtra, Shiv Jayanti is also observed in Goa and Karnataka. The Maratha warrior was born on this day at Shivneri fort in Pune. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Shiv Jayanti to Celebrate 390th Birth Anniversary of the Brave Maratha King.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fearless accounts of conflicts and peace with Mughal emperors will be forever remembered and history of such great warrior is considered as a golden era. As per history, Shivaji was one of the first Indian emperors who brought the concept of “naval force” to defend Konkan side of Maharashtra. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, here are some quotes by the fearless warrior. 5 Lesser Known Facts About the Great Maratha Warrior on His 390th Birth Anniversary.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Quotes in Marathi:

स्वातंत्र्य एक वरदान आहे, जे प्रत्येकाला प्राप्त करण्याचा अधिकार आहे.

सगळ्यांच्या हाती तलवार असेल तरी, इच्छाशक्तीच्या जोरावर स्वराज्या स्थापन करता येते.

कोणत्याही यशापर्यंत पोहोचण्यास जर मार्ग असेल तर मी तो शोधेन, जर कोणताही मार्ग नसेल तर तो मी बनवेन.

ज्याचे विचार मोठे असतात त्याला भलामोठा मातीचा डोंंगरही मातीचा गोळा वाटतो.

एखादे झाड ज्याला उंचीही नाही व जिवंत अस्तित्वही नाही, ते एवढे दयाळू आणि सहनशील आहे की, ते दगड मारणाऱ्यालाही गोड फळं देते. तर मी राजा असल्याने वृक्षापेक्षा दयाळू आणि सहनशील का राहू नये.

असे गरजेचे नाही की, संकटाचा सामना शत्रूच्या समोरच करण्यात विरता आहे,खरी विरता विजयात आहे.

कधीही आपले डोके वाकवू नका, नेहमी उंचावर ठेवा.

जर माणसाकडे आत्मशक्ती असेल तर तो पूर्ण विश्वासात विजयाचे पताके उभारु शकतो.

शत्रूला दुर्बल समजू नका, पण अधिक बलवान समजून घाबरुही नका.

सर्वप्रथम राष्ट्र,नंतर गुरु,मग पालक, मग देव, सर्वप्रथम स्वत:कडे नाही तर राष्ट्राकडे पाहा.

To mark this special day, a holiday is observed in Maharashtra. On this occasion, schools, colleges, other educational institutions and offices remain closed. People all over the world, especially in Maharashtra, idolised his role that revived ancient Hindu political traditions and promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit.