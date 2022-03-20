Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated every year on 19th February to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Now, this is according to the Gregorian calendar, however, as per the Hindu Samvat Calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 falls on March 21, Monday. He was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics. Raje was a secular king and introduce raiding warfare techniques. Shivaji Jayanti is a statewide holiday in Maharashtra and celebrated with much pomp and fervour. Shivaji Maharaj was named after the regional deity Goddess Shivai. Shivaji Jayanti was started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870 with the first-ever event being held in Pune. He was born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra.

Shivaji's tactics and courage helped him win battles where he was outnumbered and people still remember him for upholding Swarajya values and the Maratha heritage. During Shiv Janayti people dress like Shivaji and take out procession in his honour, draw beautiful rangoli patterns, organize different cultural programs, and recite Shaviji's tales of bravery and courage. Remembering the greatest Maratha ruler on his 392nd birth anniversary, we have curated Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2022 greetings, quotes, messages, HD Wallpapers of Raje with sayings and WhatsApp Stickers, and Status that you can share with your friends and special ones. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Banne in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes Images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti HD Wallpapers

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Photos in Marathi

The birthday of Shivaji Maharaj marks an opportunity to remember his significant role in forming the Maratha Empire. Shivaji Maharaj's amazing tactics, excellent leadership qualities, and adherence to moral values and sacrifices made him a warrior and a ruler like no other.

