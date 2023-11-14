Children’s Day is observed every year on November 14. This is a day to celebrate and honour children who are considered to be the future of the country. Children's Day celebrations are all about making children feel special, loved, and cared for while also emphasizing their rights, well-being, and development. It's a day to appreciate the potential and promise that children bring to our world. As you celebrate Children’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Hindi and English songs that you can add to your playlist to add to the celebrations. From ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ to ‘Five Little Monkeys,’ Songs That Must Be on Your Children’s Day Playlist.

"The Rainbow Connection" - Kermit the Frog: This beloved song, sung by Kermit the Frog, encourages children to dream big and find the magic and wonder in life, reminding them to seek the "rainbow connection."

"Nanhe Munne Bachche Teri Mutthi Mein Kya Hai" - from Masoom: This song beautifully captures the spirit of childhood and the boundless potential children hold in their hands.

"A Whole New World" - from Disney's Aladdin: This Disney classic is not only enchanting but also conveys the idea of exploring new horizons and dreams, which can be an inspiring message for children.

"Bum Bum Bole" - from Taare Zameen Par: The song's message of cherishing the present moment and finding joy in life's simple pleasures can serve as a reminder to both children and adults to celebrate the wonder and innocence of childhood.

These songs are not only entertaining but also carry valuable lessons and messages for children, making them suitable for Children's Day celebrations.

Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2023!

