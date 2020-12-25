Christmas is celebrated with grand festivities across countries. The day sees large scale celebrations everywhere. December 25 marks the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. The day is observed with varying traditions, customs and practices across the world, however, the essence of the festival remains the same. People wish each other saying Merry Christmas on the occasion. As we celebrate Christmas, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Christmas Images and Xmas HD Wallpapers to share with your loved ones. You can also celebrate the day by sending Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, Xmas Greetings, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

Some of the integral customs of the celebrations include Christmas trees, cakes, stars, decorations and Santa Claus. People prefer to celebrate the day with their loved ones. People go on vacations and spend time with their family and loved ones. As the occasion is here, we bring to you Christmas Photos to share with them. While COVID-19 has curtailed our celebrations, don't let it affect your celebrations. Share these Christmas Images and celebrate the occasion. Also, send these thoughtful messages to them and let it bring them joy and happiness.

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Fill Your Home With Joy, Your Heart With Love, and Your Life With Laughter.

Merry Christmas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Say the Best of All Gifts Around Any Christmas Tree Is the Presence of a Happy Family All Wrapped Up in Each Other. Merry Christmas to You And Your Family.

Merry Christmas 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Your Christmas Sparkle With Moments of Love, Laughter and Goodwill. And May the Year Ahead Be Full of Contentment and Joy. Have a Very Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas Surrounded by Your Precious Family, and Many Blessings for the Coming Year.

Merry Christmas Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Warmest Wishes for a Wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May Peace, Love, and Prosperity Follow You Always.

How to Download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is widely used, you can download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with their loved ones. Also, send them Merry Christmas HD Images and Wallpapers on the occasion. We wish you Merry Christmas and a great time ahead. Stay healthy and happy!

