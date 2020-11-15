Every year, to recognise the contribution and efforts of the writers who have been fighting against the oppression and discrimination, November 15 is observed as the 'Day of Imprisoned Writer.' This year it falls on a Sunday. The day celebrates the writer who stood firm against the draconian policies of the people in power that violates the basic human rights and freedom of expression. The day was founded to extend support writers, poets, journalists, bloggers, and social activists who are persecuted for their views or criticism of the government. Several writers, thinkers, poets who fight against the repression are often arrested by the rulers, as they try to create awareness among the people and motivate them to speak up for their rights. Global Press Freedom Index 2020: India Drops 2 Places to Rank 142nd Out of 180 Countries.

The day instituted in 1981 by an association of writers called the PEN International. It's Writers in Prison Committee created the day to raise awareness about the prosecution, imprisonment and illegal killings of the writers who dared to bring the wrongdoings of the government in light. Every year, the PEN International brings out a 'Case List', a compilation of writers from around the world, who were detained for their protest protest against the corrupt officials or government. Day of the Imprisoned Writer also aims to pay a tribute to all the writers who have been killed in their fight against the oppressors. World Press Freedom Day 2020 Date: History, Theme and Significance of the Day Which Raises Awareness About the Freedom of Press.

The Pen International, every year, organises certain events to draw the attention of people around the world to the atrocities and injustices faced by various human right activists and writer who have been fighting to restore the rights and liberties of the oppressed and marginalised people who cannot speak for themselves. On November 15, through various events and programmes the general public is encouraged to take action on behalf of the detained writers usually in the form of letters or petitions.

