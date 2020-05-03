World Press Freedom Day 2020 Date: History, Theme and Significance of the Day Which Raises Awareness About the Freedom of Press

World Press Freedom Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3. The special day marks the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence. The day also pays tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. With COVID-19, journalism faces new challenges just when the world needs it most. The theme for the World Press Freedom Day 2020 is 'Journalism without Fear or Favour'.

On May 3, national and local celebrations for World Press Freedom Day will take place around the world, some in the form of online debates and workshops. The Netherlands is the host for 2020.

History of World Press Freedom Day:

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. This in turn was a response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration (link is external) on media pluralism and independence. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

At the core of UNESCO's mandate is freedom of the press and freedom of expression. UNESCO believes that these freedoms allow for mutual understanding to build a sustainable peace.

Significance of World Press Freedom Day:

The World Press Freedom Day is being organized annually since 1993. The Global Conference provides an opportunity to journalists, civil society representatives, national authorities, academics and the broader public to discuss emerging challenges to press freedom and journalists’ safety, and to work together on identifying solutions.

This year, UNESCO and The Netherlands had planned to hold the Conference from 22 to 24 April at the World Forum in The Hague. However, owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is now scheduled for 18 to 20 October at the same venue. It will be a joint celebration of World Press Freedom Day (3 May) and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (2 November). According to the official website of United Nations, the decision to postpone the conference has been taken to minimize costs and risks for all involved, in the wake of the decision by the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The day serves as an occasion to inform citizens of violations of press freedom - a reminder that in dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.