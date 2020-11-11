Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with grand celebrations across India. In different parts of the country, the observance is celebrated with varying rituals, customs and traditions. Diwali celebrations last for over five days, of which Dhanteras is an auspicious day. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, it is commemorated as the first day of Diwali in most parts of the country. Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on November 13 (Friday). People buy gold and other precious metal on Dhanteras as it is considered auspicious and a harbinger of good luck and fortune. As Dhanteras 2020 approaches, we bring to you Dhantrayodashi Muhurat to buy gold in different cities of India. Apart from the information on auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras, you will also find Dhanteras Puja Muhurat on Friday.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras i.e. November 13

What is the Dhanteras muhurat to purchase gold on Friday, November 13, 2020? According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras is between 6.45 AM to 5.59 PM with a duration of 11 Hours 14 Mins. Dhanteras 2020: Why Is Buying Gold, Silver & New Utensils Considered Auspicious on Dhanatrayodashi? Know Significance Behind This Tradition Performed Before Diwali.

Dhantrayodashi Puja Muhurat in Different Indian Cities

Pune - 05:57 PM to 05:59 PM

New Delhi - 05:28 PM to 05:59 PM

Chennai - 05:40 PM to 05:59 PM

Gurgaon - 05:29 PM to 05:59 PM

Bengaluru -05:50 PM to 05:59 PM

Mumbai - 06:01 PM to 08:34 PM

Kolkata - 04:58 PM to 05:59 PM

Ahmedabad - 05:56 PM to 05:59 PM

Noida - 05:32 PM to 05:59 PM

Buying gold is considered auspicious during the occasion. Getting the metal home is equivalent of inviting Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity at home. Other than jewellery, people purchase gold coins with the image of Goddess Lakshmi embossed on it during the occasion. Some also buy gold coins with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati engraved on it. The newly bought gold is used is kept inside an artificial home called Hatari made of mud or silver. The metal is then used while performing Lakshmi Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).