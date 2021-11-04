How to wish Diwali in Telugu? One commonly used phrase is “Deepavali Subhakankshalu” meaning “Best Wishes of Diwali”. Another one goes something like, “Mee andariki Deepavali Subhakankshalu” meaning “Deepavali wishes to all of you.” Yes, Diwali 2021 is here and we bring you a fantastic collection of Diwali 2021 wishes in Telugu because there’s nothing better than being wished in your mother tongue. Even search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Diwali messages in Telugu, Deepavali Subhakankshalu images, Deepavali Subhakankshalu HD wallpapers, Diwali 2021 Telugu greetings, and so on. Happy Diwali 2021 Messages: WhatsApp Status Video, HD Images, Wallpapers, Shubh Deepawali Quotes and Greetings For Loved Ones.

Diwali 2021 Wishes in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Messages in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Deepavali Subhakankshalu Images in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Greetings in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Quotes in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Wishes Messages in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Greetings and Images in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Deepavali Subhakankshalu HD Wallpapers in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 Images and Wallpapers in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali 2021 HD Wallpapers in Telugu

Diwali wishes in Telugu

Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh are a tad bit different from the festivities in the north Indian states. The first day of Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states is Asweyuja Bahula Thrayodasi (Dhanteras). On the second day, Narak Chaturdashi is observed, followed by Deepavali Amavasya on the third day, Balipadyami on the fourth day while Day 5 is Bhathru Dwithiya or Yamadwitheya also celebrated as Divvela panduga or divili panduga (festival of lamps).

