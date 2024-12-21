The Dongzhi Festival, also known as the Winter Solstice Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated during the Dongzhi solar term. The festival falls between December 21 and December 23 every year. Dongzhi Festival 2024 is celebrated on December 21, coinciding with the Winter Solstice. It is a traditional East Asian celebration observed primarily in China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and other parts of Asia. It marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, typically falling on December in the Gregorian calendar when the sun is at its southernmost point. Winter Solstice 2024 Traditions: From Dongzhi Festival to Soyal Ceremony, 5 Fascinating December Solstice Celebrations From Around the World.

The festival has deep cultural and historical significance. Dongzhi signifies the arrival of the Winter Solstice, an important turning point in the lunar calendar. In the Chinese culture, the word ‘Dong’ means ‘winter’ while ‘Zhi’ means ‘arrival’ which means ‘the arrival of winter’. Dongzhi celebrates the winter solstice, and is observed on the longest night of the year. What Happens on December Solstice? Understanding the Importance, Facts and Traditions of the Longest Night.

Dongzhi Festival History

The Dongzhi Festival is rooted in Yin-Yang philosophy. It symbolises the balance of dark and light. After this day, daylight gradually increases, symbolizing hope, renewal, and the triumph of warmth over cold. Traditionally, it marked the end of the harvest season and a time to prepare for the harsh winter ahead. The Dongzhi Festival was first celebrated by the Chinese people during the Zhou dynasty (1045 BCE–256 BCE) and was declared an official celebration during the Han dynasty (206 BCE–220 CE).

The Han people would take a break from work to celebrate with their families. They would hold heaven worshipping as well as honouring their ancestors by burning joss paper at their ancestral shrines to show gratitude.

Dongzhi Festival Significance

Dongzhi Festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and represents that the days will start to grow longer and bring balance and harmony to people's lives. Based on Chinese beliefs of yin yang, "Yang" represents positive energy, warmth, and light. Following the Dongzhi Festival, daytime will gradually lengthen, as "Yang" will also increase.

