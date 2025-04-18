In a chilling incident in Bareilly, a woman allegedly murdered her husband by poisoning his tea with rat poison and later strangling him with the help of her lover. The incident mirrors the infamous "Saurabh Murder Case" from Meerut. According to reports, the woman drugged her husband's tea, causing him to lose consciousness. Once he was incapacitated, she called her lover over, and together, they strangled him to death. To make the murder appear as a suicide, they hung the body from a noose. After the murder, the woman reportedly began wailing loudly to attract attention. Neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Upon arrival, officers found the door locked from the inside and had to break it open. The body was found hanging. Initially, the police believed it to be a suicide, especially after the woman began crying and clinging to the body. However, the post-mortem report revealed shocking details. It was confirmed that the man had died from strangulation and poisoning, leading police to investigate the case as a murder. Saurabh Rajput Murder-Like Case in Haridwar: Woman Conspires With Lover To Kill Husband in Uttarakhand, Dump Body in Canal After Strangulating Him.

Woman Drugged Husband’s Tea, Strangled Him With Lover’s Help

बरेली में मेरठ के 'सौरभ हत्याकांड' जैसी वारदात हुई है। यहां पत्नी ने पति को चाय में चूहे मारने की दवा मिलाकर पिला दी। जब वह बेहोश हो गया तो फोन करके प्रेमी को बुलाया। दोनों ने मिलकर गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। मर्डर को सुसाइड का रूप देने के लिए शव को फंदे से लटका दिया। वारदात के… pic.twitter.com/oS2G5243C1 — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) April 18, 2025

