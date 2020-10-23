Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the eight-day of the Navratri festival. It is one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, which is prominently celebrated by the Bengali community. This year, Durga Ashtami will fall on October 24 and the nine-day festival of Navaratri will culminate on October 25 with Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. On the day of Durga Ashtami, people send greetings of "Subho Maha Ashtami" to one and all. If you are looking for some latest messages and Durga Puja greetings, we have got you some Subho Maha Ashtami wishes on the day of celebrations. On Durgashtami 2020, we have compiled Subho Maha Ashtami messages, Facebook wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, greetings and SMS which you can send to your friends and family. We also bring you beautiful Maa Durga GIFs which you can send everyone to exchange the warm wishes of the day.

One of the traditions of Durga Ashtami sees Kanjak Puja or the Kumari Puja. Nine earthen pots are kept as forms of Goddess Durga and people worship them. Devotees pray to Maa Durga for health, wealth, prosperity and well being. Sending out good wishes is a part of the festivities and we have made it easier for you, as we gather some of the best Durga Ashtami images, Durga Ashtami images with quotes, Durga Ashtami Bengali messages, Subho Ashtami images and wishes, Durga Puja messages for Maha Ashtami all for free download. You can check out these latest messages with WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs and send them to everyone to pass greetings of the festive day. Scroll on to see the best Durga Ashtami 2020 images, messages and wishes for the festive day.

Message Reads: Wishing That Goddess Durga Empowers You and Your Family With Name, Fame, Success, and Joy. Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Enrich Your Life and Fill Your Home and Heart With Happiness and Joy. Wish You on Subho Durga Ashtami!

Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Durga Puja, I Wish That the Festivities Bring Immense Joy and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: Let the Joy of Festivity Embrace You & Your Loved Ones on the Occassion of Maha Ashtami 2020!

Message Reads: Durga Puja Is the Blessed Time of the Year. It Is the Time to Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga. Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Ashtami.

Maha Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers

To extend your greetings for the festive season, there are several apps which launched special WhatsApp sticker collection. All you need to do is download the sticker packs that you like from the Play Store and then send these lovely and colourful stickers via WhatsApp. Click here for some options. This is another option to send out wishes for the festivals. We hope our above collection of Durga Puja messages with Durga Ashtami images and wishes help you to send greetings of this auspicious day. Wishing you all Happy Durga Ashtami 2020, have safe celebrations!

