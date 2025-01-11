The name "Dussehra" originates from the Sanskrit words "dasha" (referring to the ten heads of Ravana) and "hara" (signifying Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana). This festival is not only about celebrating the defeat of the demon king Ravana by Lord Rama but also marks the beginning of the joyous festival of Diwali, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile. Below, find Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami 2025 date, shubh muhurat, celebrations and other rituals that marks the culmination of Navratri festival and Durga Puja. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Across India, Dussehra is celebrated in diverse ways, each region adding its unique twist to the occasion. In many northern and southern states, the festival is strongly linked to the mythical battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. The highlight of the celebrations includes the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana, as well as his brothers Kumbhakarna and Meghanada. These effigies are set ablaze to symbolise the victory of good over evil. In eastern and western India, Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, where the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura is celebrated. For devotees in these regions, Vijayadashami (another name for Dussehra) also marks the return of Goddess Durga to her heavenly abode, bringing peace and prosperity. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Dussehra 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2. The key timings and rituals for the day are as follows:

Vijay Muhurat: 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM

Aparahna Puja Time: 01:24 PM to 03:48 PM

Dashami Tithi: Begins at 07:01 AM on October 1, 2025 and ends at 07:10 AM on October 2, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra: Begins at 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025 and ends at 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025

Dussehra Rituals and Celebrations Across India

On Dussehra, devotees gather to perform prayers and rituals in honor of Lord Rama, along with his brothers Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughan. Offering lamps, incense, and foods like bananas, jaggery, radish, and rice to the deities are integral parts of the celebrations. An important tradition involves exchanging leaves from the Shami tree, which is believed to bring good fortune.

Public celebrations include grand fairs, vibrant parades, and large gatherings where the effigies of Ravana are burned. This signifies the triumph of righteousness over evil and serves as a reminder of the importance of virtue.

In Gujarat, the festival is particularly vibrant, with people wearing colorful outfits and dancing the traditional Garba and Dandiya to celebrate. In West Bengal, the occasion is marked by Durga Puja (also called Bijoya Dashami), where the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura is commemorated with immense devotion and festivities. Dussehra is a festival that symbolizes the eternal fight between good and evil and brings together communities to celebrate the strength of virtue, unity, and tradition.

