All of us have learnt back in our school education about Earth's rotation and revolution process. The earth rotates on its axis and one full rotation takes 24 hours to complete. But what most of us may not know that there is a day dedicated to celebrating the very aspect. Every year January 8 is marked as Earth's Rotation Day. This day honours Léon Foucault display of earth's rotation to the public. On this Earth Rotation Day 2021, we tell you more about this observance, and why it is celebrated, what it is about, rotation and revolution process. 25 Hours a Day! Days on Earth are Getting Longer Because of the Moon, Know How And Why.

History of Earth Rotation Day

In the year 1851, French physicist Léon Foucault was the one who first demonstrated the orbit of the Earth and how it rotates. He suspended a lead-filled brass ball from the top of the Panthéon in Paris. This device is called as Foucault Pendulum, which is now found in many science museums across the globe. This device helped to demonstrate how gravity was the cause of Earth's rotation. And the Earth's Rotation Day honours this first public demonstration. It is marked on the anniversary of the first viewing of the Earth's rotation. Atmospheric Tidal Waves Maintain Venus' Super-rotation.

Celebration of Earth Rotation Day

This day is more for the science and astronomy geeks who love understanding the principles of rotation, revolution and its impact on the objects around in the universe. At one point, did you know that the Earth was believed to be the centre of all universe? But the Earth has its own axis and this day is in honour of it. On this day, you can educate kids around you the principle of earth's rotation or read up on more facts about the earth and its orbit. You can watch videos of Foucault's Pendulum and learn more about it.

