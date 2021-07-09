New Delhi/Riyadh/London, July 9: Muslims in some countries around the world will look for the crescent moon this evening, sighting of which will mark the start of Zul Hijjah month. In addition, the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid al-Adha festival, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakra Eid and Bakrid. This evening is chand raat (29th of Zul Qadah, the month before Zul Hijjah) for Muslims in UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Russia, Qatar and other Arab and European countries who follow Saudi Arabia's Eid -al-Adha moon sighting, instead of local sighting. Scroll down to get live updates on Eid al-Adha 2021 moon sighting or chand raat. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

In case you don't know, Eid al-Adha or Eid Ul Azha or Bakra Eid is celebrated on the 10th day of Zul Hijjah month. In the Islamic lunar calendar, months last for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins when the new moon remains visible on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and then a new month begins. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

It is 29th of Zul Qadah in Saudi Arabia and for Muslims in UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, UAE, Oman, China, Russia, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar and other Arab and European countries who follow the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. If the new moon is sighted this evening, Zul Hijjah month will start from tomorrow, July 10 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 19.

If the moon remains invisible, Zul Qadah month will complete 30 days, meaning Zul Hijjah month will begin on July 11 and Eid al-Adha will fall on July 20. Watch this space for live updates on Eid al-Adha moon sighting in different parts of the world.