Sydney, July 11: Muslims in Australia will see this evening if the crescent moon is visible in the sky. The moon sighting is done to determine date for Zul Hijjah (Dhul Hajjah 1442) beginning and Eid al-Adha festival in Australia. This evening is also called chand raat in Asian countries. Moonsighting Australia, which is backed by over 100 imams, many mosques and Islamic centres across Australia, will make final announcement on Eid al-Adha moon sighting after Maghrib prayer. LatestLY will give live updates on Eid al-Adha moon sighting news in Australia. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

The moon sighting takes place 29th of every Islamic month. A Islamic month completes either 29 or 30 days depending upon the moon sighting. If the crescent moon is sighted on 29th of ongoing month, a new month begins the next day. If the moon remains invisible, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Today marks the 29th of Zul Qadah, the month before Zul Hijjah in Australia. Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims From Pilgrimage for Second Straight Year Due to COVID-19.

Therefore, if the crescent moon is sighted this evening, Zul Hijjah month in Australia will begin from tomorrow, July 12. Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha or Bakra Eid or Bakrid, falls on 10th day of Zul Hijjah. So, Eid al-Adha in Australia will fall on July 21. However, Zul Hijjah month will begin from July 13 and Bakra Eid in Australia will be celebrated on July 22 if the crescent moon is not sighted this evening. In simple words, the moon sighting in Australia will determine whether the festivities will begin from July 21 or July 22, 2021.