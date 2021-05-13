Eid al-Fitr 2021 Wishes: The festival of Eid al-Fitr, also popularly called Id al-Fitr, or Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community. Also fondly called the festival of ‘Breaking the Fast’, Eid al-Fitr marks the ending of Ramadan – the holy month of fasting. People observe the occasion of Eid al-Fitr amidst the grandeur and vivid festivities. There are different ways in which people celebrate Eid al-Fitr. However, sharing Eid al-Fitr wishes and greetings is another way to convey festive regards. This is why, we bring you the latest collection of Eid al-Fitr 2021 wishes, which you would love to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Send these Eid Mubarak 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp sticker photos, Eid al-Fitr messages, quotes, greetings, and GIFs to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr. You can send them through Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated during the 1st three days in Shawwal – the 10th month as per the Islamic calendar. To celebrate and cherish the holy festival, people can share these latest and most popular Eid al-Fitr wishes and greetings via social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

People can share their Eid al-Fitr wishes and greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as well. Also, if you like sharing stickers, you can find the newest collection of Eid al-Fitr 2021 stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms.

Individuals who like old-school ways of communication would love to share these best Eid al-Fitr 2021 wishes through text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and SMSes too. It would be kind and amazing to wish your Muslim friends about their holy festival on this auspicious occasion.

People send a lot of Eid al-Fitr videos on the day, to celebrate the holy day. If you are looking for one, you can do one better. You can make your own Eid al-Fitr 2021 video. All you need to do is, save these Eid HD al-Fitr 2021 wishes and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can share these Eid al-Fitr 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Roposso, Chingari, Moj, and other video-sharing platforms.

With several grand-old traditions and festivities associated with the festival, the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr will be mostly indoors this year. You can find the top-trending collection of Eid al-Fitr 2021 wishes and greetings, below, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Open the Doors of Happiness and Prosperity for You. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is the Day When We Should Pay Gratitude to the Divine Light for All the Wonderful Things Around Us. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Know That Allah Is Always With You to Help You at Every Step of the Way. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is a Time to Amend, Forgive and Reflect. May Allah Grant You Wisdom and Kindness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Guide You on the Right Path and Help You Whenever You Ask for His Advice. Eid Mubarak.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp continues to update its collection of stickers which are perfect to send on important festive days. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can download the newest WhatsAPp stickers by clicking HERE.

There are several community gatherings, mass prayers, feasts, etc. that mark the celebrations of the day. People hug each other and share festive meals. There are charity and donation drives, too, that take place on Eid al-Fitr.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Eid al-Fitr 2021. Do share these amazing and popular Eid al-Fitr 2021 wishes and greetings with your dear ones and make their day special.

