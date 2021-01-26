Reading is fundamental and one of the most important ingredients to becoming all that you can be. However, there many people around the world who cannot read or write. Universal events are organised to increase awareness on the importance of literacy. In Canada, Family Literacy Day is observed annually on January 27. The day aims to encourage reading and to engage in other literacy-related activities as a family. Besides, each year, a different theme is decided to mark the event. As we celebrate Family Literacy Day 2021, here we bring you the date, theme, history and significance. In addition, family literacy quotes and messages will also help you to increase awareness on the importance of literacy.

Family Literacy Day 2021 Date and Theme

Family Literacy Day is annually observed on January 27. Each year, a theme is decided to mark the event. For Family Literacy Day 2021, the theme is “Travel the world together,” which encourages families to use their imagination to explore the world.

Family Literacy Day History and Significance

Family Literacy Day in Canada is an initiative by the ABC Life Literacy Canada. The day was founded in 1999. Held annually on January 27, the day focuses on raising awareness of the importance of reading as well as encouraging other literacy-related activities. For this year’s theme, ‘Travel the world together,’ the organisation believe that travelling is accessible to everyone by doing it virtually. This can help families to understand different cultures and help them learn more about the communities around the world. Homeschooling Your Kids For the First Time? These Tips Will Help You Do It Like a Pro!

You can celebrate Family Literacy Day 2021, by sharing powerful quotes and inspiring messages with each other. This will help you to increase awareness on the importance of literacy. Download Family Literacy Day 2021 HD images and share through Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and more.

"Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." — Frederick Douglass

“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” — Frederick Douglass

"Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." – Richard Steele

“Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.” – Richard Steele

"Books are a uniquely portable magic." – Stephen King

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” – Stephen King

Learning is not only done by reading but in everything we do. Collective learning can help shape who we are. We hope the above information on Family Literacy Day was significant as you observe the day by engaging in different learning and literacy-related activities at home with your family.

