Forefathers' Day is an annual event in the United States of America, especially in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on December 22 to honour the pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. When the 22nd falls on a Sunday, the Old Colony Club celebrates Forefathers Day' on the following Monday. As this year, December 22 falls on a Sunday, Forefathers' Day will be celebrated the following day i.e. on December 23. The day is a commemoration of the landing of the Pilgrim Fathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on December 21, 1620 and was introduced in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1769. This annual event recognises the courage, perseverance, and faith of the Pilgrims, who sought religious freedom and laid the foundations of self-governance in the New World.

Forefathers' Day 2024 Date

Forefathers' Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 23 as December 22 is a Sunday.

Forefathers' Day History

The date December 22 marks the date of their landing according to the modern Gregorian calendar, which was December 11 in the Julian calendar used at the time. The Old Colony Club of Plymouth, Massachusetts, introduced the observance in 1769. Every year, Forefathers Day is celebrated by the Old Colony Club to honour the forefathers. The celebration begins at 6:00 AM with a march by members to the top of Cole's Hill next to Massasoit's statue, followed by a reading of a proclamation honouring the forefathers and a ritual firing of the club's cannon.

Forefathers' Day Significance

Forefathers' Day is an important occasion that is marked by ceremonies, speeches, and historical reenactments, particularly in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Traditional foods like succotash are sometimes served to reflect the meals of early settlers. While Thanksgiving celebrates the Pilgrims' first successful harvest with the Wampanoag tribe, Forefathers' Day specifically honours their arrival and establishment of the Plymouth Colony.

