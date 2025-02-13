Every year, Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. This special occasion is dedicated to honouring female friendships and sisterhood and is marked by various events around the world. The holiday was popularised by the TV show Parks and Recreation, where the character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, described it as a day for ‘ladies celebrating ladies’. Galentine's Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13. Galentine's Day 2025 Date & Significance: How This Celebration of Female Friendship Became a Global Phenomenon - Everything You Need to Know

Over the years, Galentine's Day has become a widely recognised occasion for women to come together, appreciate their bonds, and uplift one another. Galentine’s Day reminds women of the strength found in their friendships and encourages them to celebrate each other’s successes. In this article, let’s know more about Galentine's Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Galentine's Day 2025 Date

Galentine's Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13.

Galentine's Day Significance

Galentine's Day is a special event where women come together to celebrate the bond they share with their girl gang. Unlike Valentine’s Day, which focuses on romantic love, Galentine’s Day is all about friendships between girls, empowerment, and self-love. From hosting brunches and exchanging thoughtful gifts to having spa days or simply spending quality time together, women celebrate the day by various events.

Galentine's Day serves as an opportunity to recognise the importance of strong, supportive friendships and to express gratitude for the women who make life more joyful and fulfilling. Many women use this day to uplift one another through shared laughter, and meaningful conversations.

