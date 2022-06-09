Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. This year Ganga Dussehra 2022 will be observed on Thursday, June 9. People share lovely wishes and messages to celebrate the all-important Hindu festival. This is why we bring you a collection of Ganga Dussehra 2022 images, Ganga Dussehra HD wallpapers, HappyGanga Dussehra 2022 greetings, Ganga Dussehra wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download for free and share with family and friends. Ganga Dussehra 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Puja Vidhi to History, Everything You Need To Know About Gangavataran or Ganga Dashara.

Ganga Dussehra is the most important festival of the Hindu religion. It is also known as Ganga Avataran Day, which means the descendant day of Goddess Ganga. The devotees worship Goddess Ganga on this day.

It is believed that those who take a dip in the Ganga River on Ganga Dussehra are freed from all their sins. The devotees even attain salvation by taking a dip in the holy river of Ganga on this day. Bathing in Ganga cures one of negativity and Ganga Jal purifies the body, mind and soul.

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Ganga Dussehra, May You And Your Family Be Blessed With the Divine Blessings of Ganga Maiya.

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ganga Dussehra! Pray That Maa Ganga Is Always There To Bless You With Good Health and Happiness.

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Is Truly a Mother in Every Sense for Every Human on Earth Because She Is Always There To Protect Us! Happy Ganga Dussehra.

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mere Aur Mere Pariwar Ki Taraf Se Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Har Gange! Sending My Best Wishes on the Pious Festival of Ganga Dussehra.

On this day, devotees take an early morning bath in the Ganga River. While taking bath they chant Om Namah Shivay. They light diyas and offer their prayers to Goddess Ganga. They offer sweets, flowers and even sarees to Goddess Ganga. The devotees must do charity on this day and help the needy. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Ganga Dussehra 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Ganga Dussehra 2022!

