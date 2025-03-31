Gangaur is a vibrant and important Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Rajasthan, as well as parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and West Bengal. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, also known as Parvati, who symbolises marital bliss, love, and devotion. The festival is particularly significant for women, especially newly married and unmarried girls. According to the Hindu calendar, the Shuka Paksha Tritiya of the Chaitra month is celebrated as Gangaur. This year, Gangaur Puja falls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Latest Mehndi Designs for Gangaur 2025.

In the name Gangaur, ‘Gana’ means Lord Shiva and ‘Gaur’ means Mata Parvati. This festival is celebrated in different regions of India and is very popularly celebrates in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. In this article, let’s know more about Gangaur 2025 date, Gangaur 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Maa Parvati. Happy Gangaur Wishes and Gauri Tritiya Greetings: Share Quotes, WhatsApp Images, Messages, and Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones.

Gangaur 2025 Date

Gangaur 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Gangaur 2025 Timings

The Tritiya Tithi for Gangaur 2025 begins at 11:41 AM on March 31 and will end at 08:12 AM on April 01.

Gangaur Rituals

As part of the Gangaur rituals, women make idol of Gauri Mata of sand or clay and decorate it with flowers and other things.

They worship the idol with all the rituals and great devotion and sing folk songs.

According to Vratotsav Sangraha, by observing fast and just drinking milk only once in the day, a woman is blessed with longevity and the happiness of her husband.

In Rajasthan, the festival of Gangaur is celebrated as an 18-day festival. There the Gangaur festival starts from Chaitra Krishna Pratipada, the next day of Holika Dahan and ends on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya.

Gangaur Significance

On the day of Gangaur, unmarried girls and married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In many regions of India, Lord Shiva is worshiped as Isar Ji and Goddess Parvati is worshiped as Gauri Mata. According to religious scriptures, devotees who observe this fast with great devotion are blessed with a happy life and marital bliss. Unmarried girls who observe the fast get their desired groom, and husbands of married women live long and healthy.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).