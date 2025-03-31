Gangaur 2025 is commemorated on March 31. This annual Hindu festival is celebrated on the Shuka Paksha Tritiya of Chaitra month. The celebration of Gangaur is an important festival in the state of Rajasthan, and is often known as a celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness, and childbearing. Gangaur festival, also referred as Gangaur Teej, is mainly focused on offering prayers to Goddess Gauri. The celebration is marked by women across the state who dress up in colourful clothes to showcase their marital bliss. People also make it a point to indulge wear henna, don accessories to showcase the marital blessing. As we celebrate Gangaur 2025, here are some DIY Gangaur mehndi designs, Gangaur 2025 Henna patterns, tradiotional Gangaur Teej mehndi images and easy mehendi ideas for beginners for Gangaur 2025.

Gangaur Mehndi Designs and Latest Henna Patterns

This easy to replicate design that is perfect for beginners. This design is perfect for those who are just starting out and want to go all out for your Gangaur mehendi designs. While the human designs can be challenging, it delivers a stunning result that is totally worth it.

Watch Video of Gangaur Mehndi Design:

If you want a series of simple designs that look grand and intricate, this design is perfect for you. The design is also extremely stylish and embraces the current trend of negative space in a unique and fun way.

Watch Video of Traditional Gangaur Mehendi Design:

Gangaur celebration is all about celebrating the unique bond of love, marriage and union. This design embodies all the elements of this festival and helps you appreciate the same.

Watch Video of Gangaur Henna Design:

If you have loved a challenge when it comes to your henna designs, this is the perfect option for you. The negative space and minimal net-working allows you to keep the design minimal.

Watch Video of Minimalist Mehendi Design:

If you are someone who struggles to draw a single viable design, this is a perfect option for you! Made with easily available tools, this design is sure to leave a stunning imprint.

Watch Video of Easy Mehendi Designs:

We hope that these designs help you to prepare well for the Gangaur festival celebration. On the occasion of Gangaur, people often observe a stringent fast, make special delicacies that are shared with the community. We hope that Gangaur 2025 brings with it love, life and happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).