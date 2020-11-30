Giving Tuesday celebrates generosity and the act of giving. Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as an initiative of New York's 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It became a standalone organization in 2019. When the observance began, it was based on the idea of using Giving Tuesday as a social media hashtag, #GivingTuesday like giving away advice and branding for nonprofits. That year, Giving Tuesday raised about $10 million for charity and last year's campaign resulted in about $503 million in donations. Ahead of Giving Tuesday 2020, we bring to you date, significance, and events related to it. International Day of Charity 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Inspiring Charity Sayings on the Significance of Giving Back to the Society.

According to its official website, Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world." Giving Tuesday is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday 2020 falls on December 1. While it started in the US, the hashtag #GivingTuesday was used in more than 145 countries. Giving Tuesday movements took place in more than 70 countries.

As it is celebrated after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, people shop on these days and give back to the community on the following Tuesday. With COVID-19 pandemic having changed situations around us with people losing jobs and pay cuts, giving plays a significant role in today's time. Social Media Giving Day 2020: Date And Significance of the Day To Promote Social Media as a Means to Support Charities and Create Awareness on Fundraising.

People create awareness about the observance by posting on social media about its importance using the hashtag #GivingTuesday. If you are willing to celebrate the day, then you can contribute to a charity or offer to volunteer there. You can also offer a helping hand to an individual or a family who is facing financial constraints. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Giving Tuesday Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).