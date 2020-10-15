It’s Global Handwashing Day 2020, today, October 15. The day is an international handwashing promotion campaign to motivate and mobilize people around the world to improve handwashing habits. We understood now more than ever, the importance of washing hands to stay healthy. Health experts from around the world have stressed on the importance of washing hands frequently to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19. If you still have not taken keeping your hands clean seriously, then you must do it now. In this article, we bring you seven steps to wash your hands thoroughly and stay germ-free, anytime.

Although washing hands with soap is something we learn from an early age, there are certain basics that we have ignored. Rubbing a small amount of soap between your palms without paying attention to the fingers, back of the hand and nails, washing your hands hurriedly for less than ten seconds, allowing the pathogens to stay on your hands. And it is riskier during the pandemic. This is why the World Health Organisation (WHO), at the start of the year released a video with proper instructions of how one should wash their hands to avoid the spread of germs.

Washing your hands can keep you healthy, prevent the spread of respiratory and diarrheal infections from one person to the next. In this article, we bring you seven steps that you should follow when you wash your hands with soap.

7 Steps to Wash Your Hands:

1. The first step would be to wet your hands with clean running water from the tap. You can use cold or lukewarm water, but avoid hot water as it may dry out your skin.

2. Now, apply soap or liquid soap to your hands to cover all surfaces of your hands and wrists.

3. Lather up your hands by rubbing the soap between your palms. Make sure to scrub and cover both front and back, between the fingers, under the nails and wrists.

4. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

5. Now rinse your hands thoroughly for at least ten seconds.

6. Pat your hands dry with a clean towel and then close the tap with another tower.

7. Do not touch the tap with your hands. If you are using disposable napkins to clean the tap, discard them into the trash immediately.

Watch Video: How to Wash Your Hands?

While you continue to scrub your hands with soap, remember to close the tap. Do not let the water go on waste. The seven-step handwashing technique is endorsed by the US agency Centre of Disease Control Prevention (CDC) and WHO. It is essential to maintain hand hygiene to assist the immune system in preventing infections when you are healthy. In addition, washing your hands is even more important when you are not in good health, to stop spreading the germs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).