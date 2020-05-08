How Long Should You Wash Your Hands to Kill Germs? From the Right Water Temperature to The Water Source, Here's the Best Way to Kill Clean Your Digits!

PPAP handwashing song (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Hand washing seems like an easy task. But according to statistics, only five percent of people wash their hands long enough to kill germs. So, if you cut down on your time on scrubbing your hands, you risk yourself of infections and diseases. So, whether it is the flu season or the pandemic, you want to make that you get the best bug-killing practices. Hand washing is the most important steps to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Here is how long you should rinse your hand to kill germs.

For How Long Should You Wash Your Hands?

While there is no magic number, you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to remove the microbes. If you cannot keep track of the time singing happy birthday twice can be a great way to ensure you are washing your hands long enough. You can sing any song of your choice that will make your 20 seconds fly by. How to Make Hand-Washing Fun Ritual For Kids? From Singing Songs to Using Colourful Soaps, Here's a List of Activities Every Parent Must Try at Home!

It is not a big deal if you are a few seconds short of 20. Any amount of washing would provide protection but try to stick to that 20-second sweet spot. World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: From Flu to Conjunctivitis, Infections You Can Prevent Apart From COVID-19 by Washing Your Hands Regularly!

What is The Perfect Hand Washing Technique?

For optimal hand washing, follow these easy steps.

Wet your hands with lukewarm running, turn off the tap, and apply soap. Rub your hands together to lather them with the soap Rub the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Now scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Next, rinse your hands under clean running water. Dry your hands with a clean towel or air-dry them. Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

It is useful if you can use lukewarm water, but the temperature of the water doesn't matter. You do not need to use hot water to burn away bugs. The only criteria are to make sure that the water is clean and running tap water can be the safest option. Your hands could be re-contaminated water if your basin of standing water is contaminated.