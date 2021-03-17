Global Recycling Day is observed every year on March 18 to create awareness among the masses about the rapid pace at which our natural resources are being used. Global Recycling Day 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday. The day promotes the concept and practice of recycling. Every year, events are organised by environmentalist and activists to promote the cause. On Global Recycling Day 2021, LatestLY brings you complete information about the date, history, significance and theme of the day. National Recycling Day: Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

History And Significance:

Global Recycling Day was created in 2018 to help recognise, and celebrate, the importance of recycling in preserving the Earth’s natural resources. The main mission of Global Recycling Day, as set out by the Global Recycling Foundation, is to ask people not to waste natural resources and to tell leaders of the world about the importance of recycling. The Global Recycling Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations, work unitedly towards these awareness programmes. Global Recycling Day: From Old Books to Jeans, 5 Household Items That Can Be Reused Beautifully (Watch Videos).

Notably, six types of natural resources are most important, i.e. air, water, oil, natural gas, and minerals. All these natural resources are finite, and they will vanish from the Earth if not used properly. There is why the concept of recycling is important. Recycling is using depleting natural resources and making the optimum use of them. The Global Recycling Day Foundation terms recycling as the 7th resource.

Theme Of Global recycling Day 2021:

Every year, the day is observed with a particular theme. In 2021, the theme of Global Recycling Day is “Recycling Heroes”. Its main aim is to recognise the people, places and activities that showcase the importance of recycling in preserving natural resources.

Recycling has helped in reducing carbon emissions by over 700 million tonnes every year. Notably, over 1.6 million people are employed around the world in the recycling industry. In this decade, the yearly contribution of recycling will increase up to $400 billion.

