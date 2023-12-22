Every year, Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to commemorate the state's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961. The day marks the event when Goa was set free from Portuguese rule after being under their control for 451 years. Goa was annexed by the Indian Army on December 19, 1961, from the Portuguese rule. Goa Liberation Day is a time for people to show their pride in their culture and history. It's a day of happiness and remembrance, celebrating the freedom and unity of the people of Goa. It was Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who led the Goa liberation movement on June 18, 1946, to liberate Goa by gathering young people from Goa. As we celebrate Goa Liberation Day 2023, here’s all you need to know the history and significance of the historic day. Goa Liberation Day 2023: Nation Pays Homage to Martyrs Who Laid Their Lives for Liberation of Goa, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Goa Liberation Day 2023 Date

Goa Liberation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 19.

Goa Liberation Day History

Before 1961, Goa was a part of Portugal, a European country. In India, the freedom fighters and leaders wanted Goa to be a part of independent India. On December 19, 1961, the Indian military conducted a successful operation called ‘Operation Vijay’ to free Goa from Portuguese rule. As per historical records, the Portuguese refused to leave Goa even after India attained independence in 1947, stating that Goa was culturally and religiously distinct from the rest of India. The Indian government didn't take any military action then and held a series of diplomatic talks with the Portuguese. After the talks failed, the then-Government of India chose the military option for the annexation of Goa.

Goa Liberation Day Significance

Goa Liberation Day serves as a reminder of the state’s rich cultural heritage, with traditional music and dance performances showcasing the state's cultural diversity. The special day is observed with great enthusiasm and patriotism across Goa. On this day, various events, like parades, cultural programs, flag hoisting ceremonies, and exhibitions, are organized across the state. Schools, colleges, and government institutions conducted special programs to honour the freedom fighters who left no stone unturned to set the state free from Portuguese rule.

