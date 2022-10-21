Govatsa Dwadashi is the Hindu festival celebrated on the day before Dhanteras. Since Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on October 22, Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 falls on October 21 and is sure to be a fun and festive affair. Govatsa Dwadashi is also celebrated as Vasu Baras in Maharashtra and Vagh Baras in Gujarat. It is known as the first day of the Deepavali celebration in Maharashtra. On Govatsa Dwadashi day, cows and calves are worshipped and wheat products are given to them after worship. To mark this festival, many people often share Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 messages and wishes, Vasu Baras 2022 greetings, images and HD wallpapers and Vagh Baras Facebook status pictures to celebrate the day. Dhanteras 2022 Date and Gold Buying Shubh Muhurat Timings: When Is Dhanatrayodashi? Everything To Know About the Significance of the First Day of Diwali.

People also observe the Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat where they abstain from drinking milk or consuming any dairy products or wheat. This fast is known as Nandini Vrat. Nandini is a divine cow in Hindusim. The celebration of Govatsa Dwadashi marks the beginning of Diwali in various parts of the country. Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated predominantly in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. It is said that Govatsa Dwadashi was first observed with fasting, by King Uttānapāda (the son of Svayambhuva Manu) and his wife Suniti. Because of their prayers and fast, they were blessed with a son named Dhruva. Here are some Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 messages and wishes, Vasu Baras 2022 greetings, images and HD wallpapers and Vagh Baras Facebook status pictures for you to share on this day.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages and Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings Read: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings Read: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Badhai.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings Read: I Pray That Lord Vishnu Protects Our Lovely Family From Evil and Blesses Us With Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Vagh Baras 2022!

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings Read: May the Blessing of Shri Vallabha Always Be With You All. Happy Vagh Baras to Everyone Celebrating!

Vgh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings Read: Wishing You a Lovely Vagh Baras Full of Happiness and Prosperity. Best Wishes to Everyone. Happy Vagh Baras!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

In some parts of the country, this celebration is also known as Vagh, where Vagh means repaying one’s financial debt or starting new books or ledgers for transactions. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).