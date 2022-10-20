Govatsa Dwadashi marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities, especially in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The region marks the occasion as Vasu Baras when married women observe a fast and perform Gau Pujan along with Sri Krishna Puja for their family's good health and well-being. In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Vagh Baras. In the Hindu Calendar, Govatsa Dwadashi is marked on the twelfth day, i.e., Dwadashi, of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. Looking at the dates in Gregorian Calendar, Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 falls on Friday, 21 October. People worship cows, considered a sacred animal in Hindusim, on the day of the holy festival. Home floors are decorated with rangolis, which is a crucial element during any festive holiday in India. This article contains Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Rangoli designs to enhance the beauty of the festal event. Govatsa Dwadashi or Bach Baras 2022 Date: Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves on First Day of Diwali.

The most vital tradition of the festival is to pay reverence to cows and calves, considered a source of nourishment for humankind. Hindus pay tribute to 'Nandini', the divine cow, which is why the day is also called 'Nandini Vrat'. Devotees celebrate Vasu Baras by worshipping cows after taking a ceremonial bath on the festival day. The holy animal is adorned with ornaments, garland, and clothes, and vermillion is applied on its forehead. Some people also abstain from consuming any wheat or dairy products on this occasion. Devotees also pray to Sri Krishna, who is a manifestation of Lord Vishnu and has deep gratitude and fondness for cows. Now let's take some inspiration from the following rangoli videos for the Govatsa Dwadashi celebration.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Rangoli Designs Tutorial

Vasu Baras 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Vagh Dwadashi 2022 Rangoli Patterns

Sometimes, the day may also be referred to as Vagh Dwadashi in some regions of northern India, where people in business commemorate the pious event by repaying all their financial debts, making corrections to their old ledgers and completing supplementary transactions in their new rosters.

