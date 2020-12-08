Hanukkah is NOT Jewish Chritsmas even though many think of it that way. Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday also know as the Festival of Lights. The day celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in the 2nd century BCE and the uprising of the Maccabees against the Greeks. The day is observed with great enthusiasm and fervour amongst the Jews. Hanukkah 2020 begins on Thursday, December 10, and ends at sundown on Friday, December 18. Yes, Hanukkah in Hebrew means "dedication" and the celebration follows some rules and regulations, some dos and don'ts that often non-jews make a mistake with. Unlike Sabbath, there are not many forbids or practices for Hanukkah that you must keep in mind. to celebrate the eight-day-long celebration that commemorates the purging and rededication of the temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BCE after the successful uprising against the Greeks, here are a few things you must keep in mind. Hanukkah 2020 FAQS on Candles: 'What Do the 8 Candles of Hanukkah Mean?' To 'What Do the 7 Candles on the Menorah Mean?' Mostly Asked Questions About the Jewish Festival Answered.

1. The main ritual of the holiday involves lighting the hanukkiah, which is the name for an eight-flamed menorah.

2. It should be completed each night no later than half an hour after nightfall (except on Fridays).

3. The Talmud, in Tractate Shabbat, specifies that unlike Shabbat candles, Hanukkah candles must serve not for illumination but for the sole purpose of reflecting on the Hanukkah miracle.

4. While lighting the candles, people must recite two blessings.

5. Here are the two blessings: "Blessed are You, Lord, our God, King of the universe, Who has sanctified us with His commandments and commanded us to kindle the Hanukkah light[s]," and "Blessed are You, Lord, our God, King of the universe, Who performed miracles for our ancestors in those days at this time."

6. On the first night of Hanukkah the Sheheheyanu prayer is also recited.

7. Hymns and poems are also sung, most notably "Hanerot Halalu" and "Maoz Tzur".

8. On Hanukkah people traditionally eat fried foods like latkes and sufganiyot

On this day, a variety of foods are cooked and the house is also decorated for Hanukkah. So while you eat gelt without guilt, we wish you a very happy Hanukkah 2020!

